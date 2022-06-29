Mystics make 15 3-pointers to hand 3rd consecutive loss to Dream

Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the visiting Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while Atlanta was just 3 of 11.

15 THREES FOR THE <a href="https://twitter.com/WashMystics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WashMystics</a> 😲 <a href="https://t.co/oWOsZwF84V">pic.twitter.com/oWOsZwF84V</a> —@WNBA

Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance. Atkins was 4 of 6 as Washington shot 60% (15 of 25).

Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for Washington (13-9). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points on three 3-pointers.

AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 for Atlanta (8-11).

Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.