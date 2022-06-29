Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

Mystics make 15 3-pointers to hand 3rd consecutive loss to Dream

Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the visiting Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Cloud scores 18 points, Atkins adds 15 for Washington in 92-74 win

The Associated Press ·
Washington Mystics' Natasha Cloud, left, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance and had 18 points in a 92-74 win over the visiting Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. (@WNBA/Twitter)

Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the visiting Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while Atlanta was just 3 of 11.

Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance. Atkins was 4 of 6 as Washington shot 60% (15 of 25).

Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for Washington (13-9). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points on three 3-pointers.

AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 for Atlanta (8-11).

Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now