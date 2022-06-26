Sun roll past Dream behind impressive 4th-quarter defensive effort
Connecticut holds Atlanta to 1 field goal in final 7 minutes in win
Courtney Williams scored 17 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 and the Connecticut Sun held Atlanta to one field goal in the final seven minutes, defeating the Dream 72-61 on Sunday in Atlanta.
Thomas also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Sun (13-6). Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner added 12 points.
Aari McDonald had 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 12 for Atlanta (8-10).
Connecticut led by 11 points heading to the fourth quarter before a three-pointer from McDonald and a pull-up 20-footer by Howard drew the Dream within seven with 7:04 remaining. However, the Dream went the next four minutes without a point and would make one more field goal the rest of the game — a 20-footer by Cheyenne Parker with 1:47 remaining.
Atlanta finished the game at 33 per cent from the field and made just five of 19 three-pointers.
With Connecticut leading 58-51, Natisha Hiedeman hit a three-pointer to put the Sun back up by 10 with 6:34 remaining. Courtney Williams added a three-pointer to extend the lead to 64-51. Those were Connecticut's only two made three-pointers in 20 attempts. The Sun shot 42 per cent overall.
The Sun outscored the Dream 20-5 in the second quarter to build a 39-22 halftime lead.
