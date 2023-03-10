Canada defeated by Mariners in final tune-up ahead of World Baseball Classic

Kaden Polcovich's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Seattle Mariners to a 5-3 win over Canada on Thursday in an exhibition game leading up to the World Baseball Classic.

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Zach DeLoach scored to tie the contest for Seattle after Jonatan Clase grounded out to first base. With Kean Wong having made it to third base on the same play, Polcovich later hit a shot to centre field to put the Mariners up two and seal the victory in Peoria, Ariz.

In the top of the fourth inning, Abraham Toro drove Edouard Julien home to put Canada on the board. Three innings later, it was Owen Caissie who hit a two-run homer to give the national team a one-run edge.

Rob Zastryzny started on the mound for Canada. In two innings, the Edmonton native had one strikeout and surrendered five hits and two runs.

It was the second of two exhibition games for Canada before competing in the World Baseball Classic. The Canadians dropped an 11-7 decision to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Canada will open pool play at the WBC on Sunday against Great Britain in Phoenix.