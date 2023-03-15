Canada on brink of elimination at World Baseball Classic after falling to Mexico

Randy Arozarena had two doubles and drove in five runs, Rowdy Tellez added a two-run single and solo homer, and Mexico beat Canada 10-3 Wednesday to earn a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.

Canada had a chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time with a win in Phoenix. Instead, it appeared the Canadians would be eliminated after pool play for the fifth straight tournament barring a very unlikely result in the final Pool C game.

"I think we have some really good young players that are coming. I think inexperience showed a little bit today," Canada manager Ernie Whitt said.

"But I'm proud of every guy in that room. They played the game the way it was supposed to be played. They played with pride and passion. What more can you ask for?

"I mean, we hit the ball hard today. Every time we hit the ball hard, it seemed like it was at somebody. We have days like that, it just didn't pan out for us this time."

WATCH | Canada defeated by Mexico in final pool play game:

Mexico advances at World Baseball Classic, Canada on brink of elimination Duration 3:00 Mexico defeated Canada 10-3 Wednesday at the world baseball classic in Phoenix, Arizona putting Canada at risk of being eliminated from the tournament.

A United States win over Colombia later Wednesday would eliminate Canada. If Colombia managed an upset, the U.S., Canada and Colombia would be tied at 2-2.

The winner of that tiebreak would be the team with the fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs in the games against the other tied teams, which would put Canada as an extreme long shot to advance after its 12-1 loss to the U.S. on Monday.

Mexico started the tournament with a surprising loss to Colombia in Group C at Chase Field but rallied with three straight wins, beating the U.S., Britain and Canada.

Jose Urquidy gave up two runs over four innings, striking out five to earn the win. Arozarena — the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year for the Tampa Bay Rays — hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth that broke the game open, giving Mexico a 6-2 lead.

Canada leadoff hitter Edouard Julien had two hits, including a solo homer in the seventh inning, and catcher Bo Naylor hit a solo homer.

"I think he's very capable of being an all-star in the big leagues," Whitt said of second baseman Julien, a prospect in the Minnesota Twins' system. "Like I said, he continues to improve his defence. You go back and you look at his track record at college, he's tied some records for the best hitter. I mean, it shows.

"And plus he's what I call a gamer. He plays hard every play. He doesn't take a play off. I think he's got a real good career ahead of him."

Rob Zastryzny took the loss after giving up three runs over two innings.

Canada played without Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who left Tuesday's game because of a hamstring injury.

The Canadians finished pool play at 2-2 with wins over Britain and Colombia and losses to the U.S. and Mexico.

WATCH | Canada defeats Colombia for 2nd victory at World Baseball Classic: