Canada pours in 18 runs in rout of Great Britain in World Baseball Classic opener

Tyler O'Neill had four hits and four RBIs, Freddie Freeman added two hits and Canada beat Great Britain 18-8 in the World Baseball Classic on Sunday in Phoenix.

The game lasted just seven innings because the WBC has a mercy rule during pool play. If one team is leading by 10 or more runs after an inning following the seventh, the game is over.

Canada scored in every inning, including five runs in the first, four in the third and six more in the fourth.

Great Britain took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but had a tough afternoon on the pitcher's mound, giving up 17 hits and 16 walks. Harry Ford had one of Britain's highlights with a three-run homer.

Akeel Morris took the loss, giving up five runs in just 2/3 of an inning. Phillippe Aumont got the win.

