Canada earns costly shutout win over Colombia as star slugger Freeman injured at WBC
Hard-hitting 1st baseman unlikely to play final Pool C game vs. Mexico on Wednesday
Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer, Noah Skirrow threw five quality innings and Canada shut out Colombia 5-0 on Tuesday in the World Baseball Classic.
Canada led 1-0 going into the eighth inning, but Owen Caissie had a two-out, RBI single to push the lead to 2-0. Lopez's three-run shot in the ninth gave them an even bigger cushion at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Canada's pitching staff gave up just five hits and one walk, bouncing back from a 12-1 loss to the United States on Monday.
"I couldn't ask for much more, really," Skirrow said. "I mean, went about as good as you could ask for it to go. Just trying to be as aggressive as I could and give us a chance to win and give us as much length as possible."
WATCH | Canada defeats Colombia for 2nd victory at World Baseball Classic:
Colombia's Oscar Mercado had two hits. Adrian Almeida took the loss, giving up one run over three innings.
"Right now he had tightness in his hammy. And of course for precautionary reasons we took him out of the game right away," Canada manager Ernie Whitt said. "He felt something on one of his swings, his second at-bat. So again we would do that to anyone if there's discomfort or something like that, we're going to take them out."
Freeman unlikely to face Mexico
Whitt said Freeman would likely miss Canada's final Pool C game Wednesday against Mexico.
"We're waiting from the doctors to see what they say and also the Dodgers," Whitt said. "Again, that's the most important thing is his health."
Canada improved to 2-1 in Group C, while Colombia is 1-2. Canada can advance to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals for the first time with a win over Mexico.
With files from CBC Sports
