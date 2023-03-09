Canada falls to Cubs in World Baseball Classic tune-up
Canadians next face Mariners Thursday before playing Great Britain in opener Sunday
Cody Bellinger had two RBIs, including a home run that kick-started Chicago's late run to pull ahead and away as the Cubs defeated Canada 11-7 on Wednesday in Mesa, Ariz.
Damiano Palmegiani hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to cut the deficit for Canada but that was as close as the national team would get in its first of two exhibition games leading up to the World Baseball Classic.
Jacob Robson also homered for Canada, while Jared Young picked up two RBIs.
Mitch Bratt pitched the opening one 1/3 innings for Canada, giving up one hit and one walk.
Canada next faces the Seattle Mariners in Peoria, Ariz., on Thursday before playing Great Britain on Sunday in its WBC opener.
Representing Our Nation 🇨🇦 <br><br>Damiano Palmegiani went yard with Otto Lopez and Dasan Brown on base! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/NySwb2jixq">pic.twitter.com/NySwb2jixq</a>—@BlueJays
