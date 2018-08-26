Canada secures spot in women's baseball World Cup super round

Kelsey Lalor belted a two-run homer in the first inning to lead Canada to an 18-1 victory over the Dominican Republic on Sunday at the women's baseball World Cup in Viera, Fla.

Lalor's homer was one of 17 hits by the Canadians, who advanced to the event's super round. Canada (4-1) outscored opponents 42-16 in the opening round, collecting 62 hits in the process for an average of over 12 per game.

"Obviously we're very happy with the way we're swing the bats right now," said Canadian manager Andre Lachance. "We also know that once the super round starts that the games get tighter, but it is [the offence] a positive for sure."

Highlights: Dominican Republic v Canada Women's Baseball World Cup 2018

Canada will open the super round on Tuesday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent with opening round games still to be played on Monday. The super round features the top three seeds in each group playing crossover games before bronze and gold medal matchups are played on Friday.

After adding two more runs in the second, Canada sent 16 batters to the plate in the third, scoring 12 runs including four RBIs from Ashley Stephenson, courtesy of a double and triple, while Nicole Luchanski and Mia Valcke each drove in two runs.

Seven different players in the Canadian lineup recorded multi-hit games including Stephenson and Niki Boyd, who had three apiece.