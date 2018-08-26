Jenna Flannigan leads Canada past Australia at women's baseball World Cup

Right-fielder Jenna Flannigan had three hits, including two doubles, to drive in three runs as Canada topped Australia 9-6 on Saturday at the women's baseball World Cup.

Starting pitcher Allison Schroder gave up six runs — only two earned — and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings for Canada (3-1). Elizabeth Gilder gave up two hits, had a wild pitch, and hit a batter in her two-thirds of an inning before Anne-Sophie Lavallee came in for the win.

Jenna Flannigan crushes one to left field. <a href="https://twitter.com/baseballcanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@baseballcanada</a> takes a 2 run lead over Australia <a href="https://twitter.com/WBSC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WBSC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensBaseball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensBaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/7Vozdupx4E">pic.twitter.com/7Vozdupx4E</a> —@WSportHilites

Lavallee pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out two but only allowing two hits.

The Canadians trailed 6-3 after four innings before rallying past Australia (2-2).