Jenna Flannigan leads Canada past Australia at women's baseball World Cup

Right-fielder Jenna Flannigan had three hits, including two doubles, to drive in three runs as Canada topped Australia 9-6 on Saturday at the women's baseball World Cup.

Jenna Flannigan, pictured in 2015, led Canada to a 9-6 win over Australia at the women's baseball World Cup on Saturday. (@CityOfCornwall/Twitter)

Starting pitcher Allison Schroder gave up six runs — only two earned — and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings for Canada (3-1). Elizabeth Gilder gave up two hits, had a wild pitch, and hit a batter in her two-thirds of an inning before Anne-Sophie Lavallee came in for the win.

Lavallee pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out two but only allowing two hits.

The Canadians trailed 6-3 after four innings before rallying past Australia (2-2).

