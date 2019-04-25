Does Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s arrival mean a quicker rise for the Blue Jays?

The wait is officially over.

For all Blue Jays fans, one lingering question persisted: when would Vladimir Guerrero Jr. be making his Major League debut? But Jays manager Charlie Montoyo finally gave fans something to cheer about after the team's 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday by announcing Guerrero Jr.'s call-up.

"This is a big moment for the Toronto Blue Jays," Montoyo said post-game to reporters. "He's the No. 1 prospect in baseball. It's coming Friday. It's a big moment for us. Hopefully, he becomes what everybody thinks he's going to become. That's going to be good for all of us. The city of Toronto, the Blue Jays, the organization."

NEXT STOP: The Show. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoBlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoBlueJays</a> <a href="https://t.co/qFH4y55fQY">pic.twitter.com/qFH4y55fQY</a> —@BlueJays

So just how good is the Jays' latest phenom? He may very well be the team's best hitter despite not suiting up with the big club yet. After tearing up the minor leagues for the last couple of season, Guerrero Jr. should already be a middle-of-the-order bat.

The 20-year-old phenom is just the first of Toronto's top prospects to make his debut this year, with the likes of Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and top pitching prospect Nate Pearson seemingly a year or two away.

If all goes according to plan, and these prospects fulfill their promise, the Jays could emerge quicker than most pundits predict, according to Toronto right fielder Randal Grichuk, who the team recently signed to a five-year, $52 million US contract.

"They have a lot of good, young talented players that are coming up. They have the financial ability to sign some pieces if they feel like we need a piece here or there," Grichuk told CBC Sports. "And, we want to win. We are dedicated to winning. So, if you put all that together over the next five years, that screams good runs deep into the playoffs and a chance to win it all. Definitely, something I wanted to be a part of."

Is Grichuk right? Are the Jays ready to break out in the next couple of seasons? According to our Twitter poll, fans don't agree. But you still have time to vote and have your say.