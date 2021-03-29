Vancouver Canadians to call Oregon home at start of baseball season due to COVID-19
Blue Jays affiliate hopeful it can return to B.C. before end of 2021 High-A campaign
The Vancouver Canadians minor-league baseball team will open its season playing home games in a suburb of Portland because of COVID-19 border restrictions.
The Canadians will play out of Hillsboro, Ore., the home of the Hillsboro Hops, who also are part of the High-A West division of minor-league baseball.
The Canadians say they hope they can return to Vancouver before the end of the season.
A Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the Canadians are slated to start their season on May 4. Their home opener is May 11.
The Canadians are one of several Canadian pro sports teams to make temporary homes in the U.S. during the pandemic. They are the only Canadian team in Minor League Baseball.
Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps called Portland home for part of last year.
