Double-A minor league baseball stadium listed on Airbnb for overnight rental
Play catch on the field, hang in the team's clubhouse for $1,500 USD per night
The owner of the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos has listed his stadium on Airbnb as a destination spot for travelers who would like to carouse in a professional baseball stadium and sleep in a clubhouse.
For $1,500 USD per night, up to 10 guests can spend the night at Blue Wahoos Stadium and take batting practice — indoors or out — play catch on the field or have a picnic on the outfield grass, all courtesy of owner Quint Studer.
👀 <a href="https://t.co/IT0WdEZ6ba">pic.twitter.com/IT0WdEZ6ba</a>—@BlueWahoosBBall
"I think what we want to do is just create these experiences that people will remember for a long time," Studer told the Pensacola News Journal. "The Airbnb we're offering is a chance to sit in a locker room that is close to a major league locker room as you will ever get. We just want a unique, cool experience."
Guests can hang out in the team's remodeled clubhouse, and watch TV on the giant screen before calling it a night in a bedroom that sleeps 10 next to the clubhouse. A team staffer will remain on site for security and to answer questions.
Minor League Baseball, along with MLB, is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no timetable for a return to action. While the MLB continues negotiate a return with its players, the MiLB season could be cancelled, according to reports.
The Blue Wahoos have been the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins since 2019.
