Blue Jays reportedly sign free agent Yusei Kikuchi to round out starting rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $36-million US contract, several media outlets reported Saturday.

Kikuchi, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Mariners, posting a 15-24 record with a 4.97 earned-run average over 70 games, all starts. He walked 132 batters and struck out 326 over 365.2 innings.

Last season, Kikuchi was 7-9 with a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings, striking out a career-high 163.

He would join a projected rotation featuring fellow newcomer Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Alek Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu.

The Blue Jays signed free agent Kevin Gausman to a five-year, $110-million deal before the lockout that ended on Thursday.