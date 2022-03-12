Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays reportedly sign free agent Yusei Kikuchi to round out starting rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $36-million US contract, several media outlets reported Saturday.

Lefty posted 4.41 ERA, career-high 163 strikeouts in 157 innings in 2021 with Mariners

Field Level Media ·
The Blue Jays have signed 30-year-old starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal worth $36 million US, according to several media outlets. He had a 4.41 ERA and career-high 163 strikeouts over 157 innings last season with the Mariners. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/File)

Kikuchi, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Mariners, posting a 15-24 record with a 4.97 earned-run average over 70 games, all starts. He walked 132 batters and struck out 326 over 365.2 innings.

Last season, Kikuchi was 7-9 with a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings, striking out a career-high 163.

He would join a projected rotation featuring fellow newcomer Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Alek Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu.

The Blue Jays signed free agent Kevin Gausman to a five-year, $110-million deal before the lockout that ended on Thursday.

With files from CBC Sports

