Blue Jays fall to Yankees in extras to close out homestand
Gardner drives in winning run in 10th for New York
Brett Gardner delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead the New York Yankees to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.
The victory sees the Yankees (58-29) improve to 9-4 against the Blue Jays. New York is 5-4 in extra inning games this season.
The Blue Jays (41-48) wrapped up their final homestand prior to the all-star break with a 4-5 record.
Tyler Clippard (4-3) picked up the loss after allowing an earned run on one hit in an inning of work.
Yankees reliever Chad Green (5-1) struck out one in an inning of relief for the win.
Clippard hit Greg Bird with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Then with Tyler Wade pinch running for Bird, Austin Romine dropped down a perfectly executed bunt, moving Wade into scoring position. Gardner followed it up with a single to left driving home Wade from second for the go-ahead run.
