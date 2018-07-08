Blue Jays fall to Yankees in extras to close out homestand

Brett Gardner delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead the New York Yankees to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The victory sees the Yankees (58-29) improve to 9-4 against the Blue Jays. New York is 5-4 in extra inning games this season.

The Blue Jays (41-48) wrapped up their final homestand prior to the all-star break with a 4-5 record.

Tyler Clippard (4-3) picked up the loss after allowing an earned run on one hit in an inning of work.

Yankees reliever Chad Green (5-1) struck out one in an inning of relief for the win.

Clippard hit Greg Bird with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Then with Tyler Wade pinch running for Bird, Austin Romine dropped down a perfectly executed bunt, moving Wade into scoring position. Gardner followed it up with a single to left driving home Wade from second for the go-ahead run.