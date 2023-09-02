Content
Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest player to reach 250 home runs in MLB history

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge became the fastest player in major league history to reach 250 home runs with a solo shot off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning Friday night against the Astros in Houston.

2022 AL MVP reaches milestone in 810th game, besting mark set by Ryan Howard

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Astros on Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Judge reached the milestone in his 810th career game, besting Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard, who did it in 2010 in his 855th game.

Leading off the fifth, Judge sent the first pitch to the train tracks above the left-field stands to extend New York's lead to 6-2. Judge smiled broadly as he rounded the bases and was greeted at the dugout with high-fives from many of his teammates.

It was the 30th homer of the season for Judge, who missed nearly two months with a toe injury. The 2022 AL MVP hit 62 last year, breaking Roger Maris's American League record of 61 set in 1961.

