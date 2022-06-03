Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB

Orioles promote Eve Rosenbaum to asst. GM, becoming latest woman in MLB front office

The Baltimore Orioles promoted Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager. She's one of several women who now hold prominent front office roles for major league teams.

Rosenbaum joined organization in 2019 as director of baseball development

The Associated Press ·
Eve Rosenbaum is now one of several women who now hold prominent front office roles for major league teams. Kim Ng is general manager of the Miami Marlins, and the New York Mets hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations before this season. Ng and Jean Afterman have both served as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees. (Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press)

The Baltimore Orioles promoted Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager.

The Orioles announced the move Friday. Rosenbaum will oversee roster management, transactions, financial planning and major league operations and administration. She will also continue to play a role in player evaluation and acquisition.

Rosenbaum joined the organization in November of 2019 and has been the club's director of baseball development since then. Prior to joining the Orioles, Rosenbaum spent five seasons in the Houston Astros' organization.

A native of Bethesda, Maryland, Rosenbaum played softball at Harvard. She's one of several women who now hold prominent front office roles for major league teams. Kim Ng is general manager of the Miami Marlins, and the New York Mets hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations before this season. Ng and Jean Afterman have both served as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees.

Elaine Steward, who became an assistant GM for the Boston Red Sox in 1990, is now a vice president in that organization.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now