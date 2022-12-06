Former National League MVP Bellinger, Cubs agree to 1-year, $17.5M US deal: report

Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year, $17.5-million US contract, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 on-base-plus slugging percentage in 144 games.

He had a $17 million contract in 2022 and likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration.

Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 games in that post-season and had the go-ahead RBI single in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants. Bellinger also had a tying, three-run homer against Atlanta in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.

In 2020, Bellinger hit .239 with 12 home runs in 56 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He homered three times in the NLCS, and the Dodgers beat the Braves to reach the World Series. They went on to defeat Tampa Bay in six games to win the franchise's first title since 1988.

Bellinger has battled injuries since his MVP season, including having surgery on his right shoulder in November 2020.

Before his precipitous drop-off, Bellinger was the 2017 NL rookie of the year and 2018 NLCS MVP. He made two all-star teams, and won a Gold Glove in 2019.

Walker tabbed as 3rd starter in Philly

The active Philadelphia Phillies added Taijuan Walker to their rotation on Tuesday, agreeing to a four-year, $72-million contract with the right-hander.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

It was the second major free-agent score for the Phillies at the winter meetings after they reeled in shortstop Trea Turner on Monday with an 11-year, $300 million pact. Walker and Turner join a Phillies team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros

The 30-year-old Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts this season for the New York Mets, one of Philadelphia's biggest NL East rivals. He slots into a rotation fronted by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

The Phillies recently lost pitcher Zach Eflin in free agency to Tampa Bay.

Guardians, Josh Bell reach 2-year deal: reports

The Cleveland Guardians and slugging first baseman Josh Bell have agreed to a two-year, $33-million contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a review of medical records.

Bell played for Washington and San Diego last season, batting .266 with 17 homers and 71 RBI in 156 games.

New Guardians first baseman Josh Bell is a .262 hitter with 130 homers and 468 RBI over seven seasons with three major league teams. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Cleveland is coming off a surprising 2022 season, going 92-70 and winning the American League Central for the first time since 2018. The addition of Bell gives the Guardians more power for their lineup after they hit just 127 homers this year, the second-lowest total in the majors.

The 30-year-old Bell is a .262 hitter with 130 homers and 468 RBI over seven seasons with three big league teams. He had his best year with Pittsburgh in 2019, making the NL all-star team while batting .277 with 37 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.

The switch-hitting Bell also is expected to benefit from restrictions on defensive positioning coming to the game next year.

2023 'big year' for A's future

The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says 2023 is a big year when it comes to the future of the franchise.

Speaking at baseball's winter meetings in San Diego, Manfred also said the Los Angeles Angels hope to have their sale resolved by opening day. He had no update on the sale process for the Washington Nationals, only referring to multiple possibilities looking at financial information.

The A's have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. After withdrawing plans for ballparks in Fremont and San Jose, the team announced in November 2018 it had found a waterfront location for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, close to the Jack London Square neighbourhood.

But the city of Oakland missed a key October deadline for finalizing an agreement with the A's on the $12 billion project. The A's also have been exploring a move to Las Vegas.

Japan's Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues.

A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBI in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League. A left-handed batter, he has a .327 average with 133 homers and 467 RBI over seven seasons in the Japanese majors.

Yoshida hit .350 with two RBI as Japan won last year's Olympic gold medal.