Brewers sign former Blue Jay Justin Smoak to 1-year, $5M deal: reports
The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
33-year-old spent 5 seasons in Toronto, highlighted by 2017 career year
The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old Smoak, who batted .208 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 121 games last season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Smoak is a .231 career hitter with 191 home runs and 555 RBIs in 1,250 games with the Texas Rangers (2010), Seattle Mariners (2010-14) and Blue Jays (2015-19).
He made the American League All-Star team with Toronto in 2017, finishing that year with career highs in homers (38), RBIs (90) and batting average (.270).
