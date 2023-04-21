White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks announces he's in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma
34-year-old Australian completed his final round of chemotherapy 2 weeks ago
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hendriks announced Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: "How It Started VS How It's Going.... REMISSION. It's official. I'm cancer free."
The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: "We couldn't be happier for you @hendriks_31." And Major League Baseball wrote, "Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam."
A three-time all-star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third all-star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million US, three-year contract with the White Sox.
Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?