White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks announces he's in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, announcing Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free.

34-year-old Australian completed his final round of chemotherapy 2 weeks ago

The Associated Press ·
A male baseball pitcher shouts while pumping his right fist in celebration on the field.
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, pictured during a game in September 2022, announced his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in January on Instagram. Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third all-star team last season. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks announced Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: "How It Started VS How It's Going.... REMISSION. It's official. I'm cancer free."

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: "We couldn't be happier for you @hendriks_31." And Major League Baseball wrote, "Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam."

Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago.

A three-time all-star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third all-star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million US, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

