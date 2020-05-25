Washington Nationals unveil 2019 World Series championship rings

The Washington Nationals unveiled their 2019 World Series championship rings Sunday, one year to the day when they were 12 games under .500.

During a live show on MLB Network, the rings featuring monuments and a nod to the song "Baby Shark" were unveiled, one day after the team nixed a virtual ring presentation to the players. While the players will wait to receive them together in person, the rings took center stage.

"Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship Ring," the Nationals posted on Twitter with an accompanying video showcasing the ring's features.

Some of those elements include the cursive "W" logo featuring 30 rubies for the 30 runs the Nats scored in their four wins over the Houston Astros. The Nats won the series in seven games.

There are 108 diamonds that represent the Nats' 105 regular season and postseason wins, plus another for the World Series itself and two more that pay homage to the franchise history in D.C. and Montreal where they were the Expos from 1969-2004.

Iconic Washington D.C. landmarks are also included as is a shark holding the Commissioner's Trophy, a tip of the cap to Gerardo Parra's walk-up song, "Baby Shark."

On May 24, 2019, the Nationals were struggling with a 19-31 record before going on their historic run to the title.