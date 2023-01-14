Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays reach 1-year, $14.5M US deal, avoid arbitration
Toronto had 12 players eligible; Bichette lone member who did not settle Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided salary arbitration Friday night by agreeing to a $14.5 million US contract for next season.
Toronto had 12 players eligible for arbitration — only Tampa Bay with 14 had more. The lone member of that Blue Jays group who did not settle Friday was shortstop Bo Bichette.
Also agreeing to one-year deals were Toronto closer Jordan Romano ($4,537,500), catcher Danny Jansen ($3.5 million), right-hander Adam Cimber ($3.15 million), outfielder Daulton Varsho ($3.05 million), infielder Cavan Biggio ($2.8 million), infielder Santiago Espinal ($2.1 million), left-hander Tim Mayza ($2.1 million), right-hander Trevor Richards ($1.5 million), reliever Erik Swanson ($1.25 million) and right-hander Trent Thornton ($1 million).
Bichette had 189 hits to lead the American League in that category for the second consecutive season. He batted .290 with 24 home runs, 43 doubles, 93 RBIs and an .802 OPS in 159 games.
If the Blue Jays and Bichette are unable to strike a deal, they would go to a hearing before a three-person arbitration panel sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
