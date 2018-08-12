'Super' Vlad Jr. smacks dinger in 4th straight triple-A game
Toronto's top prospect now batting .441 with Buffalo
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to feast on minor-league pitching.
The top prospect in baseball hit a home run for the fourth consecutive game for the Buffalo Bisons — the Toronto Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate — Saturday in a 6-3 loss against the Toledo Mud Hens.
The 19-year-old Guerrero went 2-for-4 and is now batting .441 in 11 games with Buffalo since being called up from double-A New Hampshire.
📽️: We've got a hunch what Vladdy's super power is!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bisons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bisons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperheroNight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperheroNight</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MiLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/UKBLk28785">pic.twitter.com/UKBLk28785</a>—@BuffaloBisons
Guerrero can tie a Buffalo franchise record if he hits a home run for a fifth consecutive game Sunday. Four previous Bisons have accomplished the feat.
The Saturday shot was his first to the opposite field as Guerrero cleared the right-field fence in the fourth.
Before the game, Guerrero posed for a picture with the top NHL prospect — Buffalo Sabres No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin, who threw out the first pitch.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.