Expos great Vladimir Guerrero inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Montreal Expos star Vladimir Guerrero was among six legends inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday. Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Trevor Hoffman, Alan Trammell and one-time Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jack Morris were the others.

Former outfielder is 1st position player from Dominican Republic to be enshrined

The Canadian Press ·
Former Expos outfielder Vladimir Guerrero was officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y. (@baseballhall/Twitter)

Former Montreal Expos star Vladimir Guerrero has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Guerrero was wearing an Anaheim Angels cap on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y., where he became the first position player from the Dominican Republic to be inducted, and only the third player from that country to make the exclusive club, behind pitchers Juan Marichal and Pedro Martinez.

In a Spanish-language speech that lasted less than four minutes, Guerrero took the time to thank Canada and Montreal for giving him the opportunity to play in the major leagues.

He also mentioned his two main managers, Felipe Alou of the Expos and Mike Scioscia of Angels, and said he was honoured to be among his fellow inductees including Chipper Jones, Trevor Hoffman, Jack Morris, Jim Thome and Alan Trammell.

Guerrero received a commemorative plaque that described him as a "five-tool talent from the Dominican Republic," who was known for his distinctive approach in the batting box and aggressive style in the field and on the basepaths.

Guerrero, who spent eight seasons in Montreal, had a .318 career average and knocked home 449 home runs while topping the 100-RBI mark on 10 separate occasions.

