Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looking forward to setting MLB salary arbitration record

Although he's never gone through the process before, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn't seem too unsettled about the possibility of his 2024 salary being decided by a three-person arbitration panel.

That's probably because whether the first baseman wins or loses, the Toronto Blue Jays slugger stands to set a record for the highest salary ever awarded in arbitration.

Guerrero has asked for $19.9 million US and been offered $18.05 million, meaning he's guaranteed to top the $14 million former Toronto teammate Teoscar Hernandez received from Seattle after Hernandez lost his hearing last year.

"I feel very happy," Guerrero said through a translator in an interview to promote his appearance on the cover of the 2024 edition of the video game MLB The Show.

"I feel even more happy because he's my good friend, and now I can give him a hard time about it," Guerrero said.

Guerrero and Hernandez were Blue Jays teammates for four seasons, reaching the playoffs together in 2020 and 2022.

As for being MLB The Show cover star, he follows in the footsteps of his father who graced the cover of "MLB 2006" (the last edition before the franchise was rebranded with Sony's first-party San Diego Studio taking over development).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr is your 2024 <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBTheShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBTheShow</a> cover star ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/WUJ7hDPDFA">pic.twitter.com/WUJ7hDPDFA</a> —@MLB

"I'm so happy," said the younger Guerrero, speaking in English. "My dad on the cover and now seeing me [on it]. It's unbelievable.

"I grew up playing video games. It's a dream come true. Everyone wants to be the cover [athlete]."

Takes game console on some road trips

Shortstop Bo Bichette is a favourite teammate to play the baseball game with, he says. Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., now with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was also a fellow gamer with the Jays.

Guerrero will sometimes bring a video game console with him on the road, depending on the trip.

Former Jays Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Russell Martin, Brett Lawrie and Jose Bautista previously served as cover athletes for the Canadian edition of the game.

The new version of the game is scheduled to launch March 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox X/S and Xbox One consoles.

Guerrero previously was the Canadian cover athlete for the 2020 edition of the now-discontinued "RBI Baseball" video game.

A three-time all-star and the reigning Home Run Derby champion, Guerrero said he's made some minor mechanical adjustments to his swing this off-season after a second straight year of declining productivity.

In 2021, he set career-highs with 48 home runs and 111 runs batted in, then followed up with 32 homers and 97 RBI in 2022. Guerrero had 26 homers and 94 RBI last season.

"I improved my mechanics to have as little movement as possible," Guerrero said. "To the naked eye, you might not even notice. I can tell the difference because I can feel it."

The Jays earned their second straight wild card and third in four seasons but did not win a game in any of those October appearances. Toronto scored just one run in a two-game sweep at Minnesota, extending a playoff drought that dates to 2016, when the Blue Jays lost 4-1 to Cleveland in the American League Championship Series.

After missing out on Shohei Ohtani, the Blue Jays have been quiet so far this off-season, adding former Gold Glove winners in outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The Canadian Press, citing a source, reported Tuesday the team has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner on a one-year deal.

"I'm happy with the team," Guerrero said. "I'm concentrating more on my game and making sure I'm putting my best foot forward."