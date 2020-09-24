Vin Scully's collection of World Series rings, memorabilia sell for $2M US at auction
Each Dodgers championship ring purchased for $188k in online bidding
Items from the personal collection of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully sold at auction for over $2 million US, including World Series rings from the Dodgers' championships in 1955 and 1988.
A Brooklyn Dodgers ring presented to Scully in the 1950s sold for $184,475.
Another item that sold for six figures was a Dodgers Centennial limited edition serigraph by LeRoy Neiman that went for $105,750.
Scully's ring from the 1981 World Series went for $83,425; his ring from the 1963 World Series sold for $76,375.
WATCH | Scully bids farewell after 67-year broadcasting career:
His personal scorebook from his final season behind the mic for the Dodgers in 2016 sold for $82,250.
A World Series trophy presented to Scully in 1981 sold for $70,500; a similar trophy from the 1988 World Series drew a winning bid of $64,625.
The auction was originally scheduled for All-Star weekend in Los Angeles in July but was moved online when the game was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Scully and his wife, Sandra, plan to use some of the auction proceeds to help their five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with expenses that include parochial school tuition. The rest of the proceeds will be donated to UCLA for neuromuscular research. Scully said his wife suffers from a condition related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the incurable disease that forced Yankees great Lou Gehrig to retire at 36.
Most of the 310 lots came from a trophy cabinet at Scully's Los Angeles-area home.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.