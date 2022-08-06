'It's time for Dodgers baseball': late broadcasting legend Vin Scully honoured in pre-game ceremony
'Vin was a man of character and integrity and class, a true gentleman'
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ended a pregame ceremony honouring broadcaster Vin Scully by running the crowd through a chorus of Scully's famous line, "It's time for Dodgers baseball."
Scully, who called Dodgers games for 67 years and retired in 2016, died on Tuesday at age 94.
Behind a beautiful blue sky, there was a moment of silence at Dodger Stadium on Friday for the lovable Scully, followed by a video narrated by Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner and accompanied by Israel "IZ" Kamakawiwo'ole's memorable version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
Roberts said Scully wouldn't have liked all the attention.
"Vin, as he's looking down on us right now, well, he hated the spotlight on him," Roberts said. "Well, this is going to be a very uncomfortable moment right now but he deserves it. Vin was a man of character and integrity and class, a true gentleman. He wasn't just a Dodger. He loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about."
A full stadium saying, “It’s time for Dodger Baseball.” <br><br>Only for you, Vin. 💙 <a href="https://t.co/8uImtrzPdF">pic.twitter.com/8uImtrzPdF</a>—@Dodgers
Dodgers and San Diego Padres players stood along the first- and third-base lines during the ceremony.
When Scully called his last game at Dodger Stadium in 2016, he had a banner that hung from his booth that read: "I'll miss you."
Scully told the crowd that he needed them far more than they needed him. His last visit to Dodger Stadium was on June 9, 2021.
Later during the ceremony, the Dodgers gathered at the mound for a photo with the broadcast booth in the background. There was a new banner, unveiled by broadcasters Joe Davis and former Dodger Orel Hershiser, that read, "Vin, we'll miss you."
A message from Dodger Stadium to Blue Heaven. <a href="https://t.co/R5H5aUNfn3">pic.twitter.com/R5H5aUNfn3</a>—@Dodgers
Fans gave a standing ovation when the video concluded with a picture of Scully waving from the field with a rainbow behind him.
The umpires gathered at home plate and looked up to the broadcast booth and tipped their caps in honour of Scully. Dodger starter Tony Gonsolin did the same from the mound.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?