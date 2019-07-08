Astros' Verlander, Dodgers' Ryu named all-star game starting pitchers

Justin Verlander will start Tuesday's all-star game in Cleveland (8 p.m. ET) for the American League for the second time, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his first start for the National League.

Verlander, a 36-year-old right-hander, is 10-4 with a 2.98 earned-run average this year for the Houston Astros, striking out 153 in 126 2/3 innings.

He allowed five runs in the first inning during the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City, including the first-bases loaded triple in all-star history, to Pablo Sandoval. Verlander, who played for the Detroit Tigers, threw five pitches clocked at 100 mph and another at 101 during a 35-pitch inning.

Ryu, a 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea, is 10-2 with a major league-leading 1.73 ERA for the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He is the second Asian all-star starter after Dodgers rookie Hideo Nomo of Japan in 1995.

All-star lineups

National League

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee, LF

Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs, SS

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta, 1B

Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers, RF

Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 3B

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh, DH

Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs, C ​​​​​​

Ketel Marte, Arizona, 2B

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta, CF

Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers, P

American League

George Springer, Houston, RF

DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees, 2B

Mike Trout, L.A. Angels, CF

Carlos Santana, Cleveland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, Boston, DH

Alex Bregman, Houston, 3B

Gary Sanchez, N.Y. Yankees, C

Michael Brantley, Houston, LF

Jorge Polanco, Minnesota, SS

Justin Verlander, Houston, P

Umpires