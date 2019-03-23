Astros' Verlander, Cardinals newcomer Goldschmidt secure big deals

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros have agreed to a contract adding an additional $66 million US in guaranteed money for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

In St. Louis, six-time all-star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt gave up a chance to become a free agent after the 2019 season when he finalized a new contract with the Cardinals on Saturday that guarantees an additional $130 million from 2020-24.

Verlander, 36, is due $28 million in 2019, the final guaranteed season of a seven-year, $180-million deal he signed with Detroit before the 2013 season. That contract included a $22 million for 2020 that would have become guaranteed if Verlander finished among the top five in American League Cy Young Award voting this year.

Verlander was traded from Detroit to Houston on Aug. 31, 2017, and helped the Astros win their first World Series that season. The 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner, he finished second in Cy Young voting last season after going 16-9 with a 2.52 earned-run average in 34 starts. He pitched 214 innings and led the AL with 290 strikeouts.

The seven-time all-star, entering his 15th season, spent his entire big league career with the Tigers before the 2017 trade. In his MVP season, Verlander won a career-high 24 games and had a career-low 2.40 ERA, which led the AL. He pitched 251 innings and struck out 250 batters that season, which were both the most in the AL.

13 playoff victories

Verlander takes great pride in his durability and has pitched more than 200 innings in 11 seasons, leading the AL in three of those years.

He is 204-123 with a 3.39 ERA and 2,706 strikeouts in 419 career starts. Verlander has appeared in the post-season in seven seasons, going 13-7 with a 3.19 ERA in 25 games with 24 starts.

Verlander was great for the Astros after the trade in 2017, going 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in five starts in the regular season and winning four games in the post-season. He went 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA against the Yankees in the AL Championship Series that season and was selected MVP of that series.

Meanwhile Goldschmidt, who was acquired from Arizona in a trade on Dec. 5, has a $14.5 million salary this season in the option year of a contract he signed with Arizona ahead of the 2013 season. That deal originally guaranteed $32.5 million for six years and will wound up paying $46 million for seven seasons, including a $1 million assignment bonus for the trade.

3 Gold Gloves

In past years, St. Louis acquired Mark McGwire from Oakland in July 1997 and agreed two months later to a three-year, $28.5-million contract rather than test the market.

Jim Edmonds was obtained from the Angels in March 2000 and reached a six-year deal worth $57 million that May.

Fellow outfielder Matt Holliday arrived in a swap with the Athletics in July 2009, became a free agent and agreed in February to a seven-year pact worth $120 million.

Paul Goldschmidt has yet to play a regular-season game for the Cardinals but gave up the chance to become a free agent after the 2019 season on Saturday by finalizing a new contract that guarantees an additional $130 million US through the 2024 campaign. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

Goldschmidt has earned three Gold Gloves and is a career .297 hitter with 209 home runs.

The Cardinals got Goldschmidt in exchange for pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly and minor leaguer Andy Miller. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said he originally expected to try to negotiate the deal during the season.

'Unique opportunity'

There was an advantage to completing the deal before opening day.

"It's beneficial to get it done before and just focus on playing the game and the season," Goldschmidt said.

Goldschmidt will turn 37 just before the contract expires.

"The unknown in baseball is always when someone hits a cliff," Mozeliak said. "You just don't know. We felt this was a unique opportunity for us and we just couldn't let it go by."

White Sox finalize Jimenez deal

The Chicago White Sox think Eloy Jimenez is going to be a big-time slugger.

They are so sure they gave the young outfielder a record-breaking deal.

The 22-year-old Jimenez is looking forward to the upcoming season after finalizing a six-year, $43-million contract with Chicago, nearly double the amount of the previous high for a player under club control yet to make his major league debut.

"It's something I was dreaming when I was a kid," Jimenez said Saturday at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Ariz. "The dream's come true and I feel really proud and happy for this moment. This is a moment I'm never gonna forget."

The agreement announced Friday includes team options for 2025 and 2026 that if exercised would raise the total to $75 million over eight years.

Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on March 13. If he stays in the minors for the first 20 days of the season, it would push back his free-agent eligibility by one year until after the 2025 season. If either of the contract options is declined, he would be eligible for either salary arbitration or free agency based on whether he has six years of major league service at that point.

Jimenez was a key part of the trade that sent pitcher Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs during the 2017 season. Jimenez hit .337 with 22 homers and 75 runs batted in at double-A and triple-A last season.