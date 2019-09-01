Skip to Main Content
Astros veteran Justin Verlander no-hits young Blue Jays, striking out 14
MLB·Updated

Astros veteran Justin Verlander no-hits young Blue Jays, striking out 14

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander no-hit the Blue Jays in Toronto for the second time in eight years on Sunday, leading the Houston Astros to a 2-0 win and series victory.

2011 AL Cy Young winner also threw the 2nd of his 3 no-no's that season vs. Toronto

Tim Wharnsby · The Canadian Press ·
Astros ace Justin Verlander reacts after throwing his second no-hitter against the Blue Jays in eight years, a 14-strikeout masterpiece at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday. His previous no-no versus the Jays came on May 7, 2011. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander threw his third career no-hitter Sunday as Houston defeated the hometown Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.

Verlander struck out 14 batters with one walk over 120 pitches to no-hit Toronto (55-83) for the second time in his career. He also threw a no-hitter against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 7, 2011.

Verlander (17-5) coaxed Brandon Drury to ground out to short for the first out of the bottom of ninth, then struck out Reese McGuire and got a ground out to third from Bo Bichette for the final out. His teammates mobbed him on the field at Rogers Centre when the final out was made.

Verlander struck out the side in the eighth inning and retired the last 25 batters he faced in a 79-strike performance.

No-hitters vs. Blue Jays

  • Sept. 1, 2019 -- Justin Verlander, Houston, 2-0
  • May 8, 2018, James Paxton, Seattle, 5-0
  • May 7, 2011, Justin Verlander, Detroit, 9-0
  • May 1, 1991, Nolan Ryan, Texas, 3-0
  • June 29, 1990, Dave Stewart, Oakland, 5-0
  • May 15, 1981, Len Barker, Cleveland, 3-0-y

 y-perfect game

Verlander is mobbed by his Astros teammates after throwing his third major league no-hitter and second in eight years against the Blue Jays in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Verlander's first no-hitter was on June 12, 2007 against the Milwaukee Brewers, also with Detroit. He is the third pitcher to no-hit the same team twice.

This was the fourth no-hitter this season and first since Astros pitchers Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski combined on a 9-0 no-hit win on Aug. 3.

It was the 303rd no-hitter in MLB history.

The Astros (89-49) broke a scoreless tie to give their Cy Young candidate some run support with a two-run homer from Canadian Abraham Toro in the ninth inning.

In his 10th major league game, third baseman Abraham Toro gave the Astros all the offence they needed with a two-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Alex Bregman greeted Blue Jays closer Ken Giles (2-3) with a bloop double down the right-field line over the head of Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak. He advanced to third base after Aledmys Diaz's long fly ball to centre.

2019 no-hitters

American League

  • July 12 — Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (3), LA Angels vs. Seattle, 13-0
  • Aug. 3 — Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris (7), Joe Biagini (8), Chris Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle, 9-0
  • Sept. 1 — Justin Verlander, Houston vs. Toronto, 2-0

Interleague

  • May 7 — Mike Fiers, Oakland vs. Cincinnati, 2-0
Toro, from Longueuil, Que., then delivered the decisive blow with two out, crushing a two-run homer to left for his second this season.

After a one-out walk to Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio in the first inning, Verlander retired the next 25 batters for his first no-hit performance since he accomplished the feat with the Detroit Tigers against Toronto in 2011.

Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font, relievers Sam Gaviglio and Zack Godley combined on a three-hit effort through eight innings. Font allowed a two-out walk to Bregman in the first and a leadoff double to Diaz in the second inning in his two scoreless innings.

Gaviglio retired nine in a row in his three innings. Godley retired the first four batters he faced, but jumped into a jam in the sixth inning.

He allowed a one-out single to centre from Yordan Alvarez, who moved to second when Diaz was hit by a pitch. Alvarez reached third base, tagging up on Toro's fly ball to centre. But Alvarez was stranded after Godley rallied to get Josh Reddick to ground out to short on a nine-pitch at-bat.

About the Author

Tim Wharnsby

Tim has covered the hockey landscape and other sports in Canada for more than 25 years for CBC Sports, the Globe and Mail and Toronto Sun. He has been to three Winter Olympics, 11 Stanley Cups, a world championship as well as 17 world junior championships, 13 Memorial Cups and 13 University Cups. The native of Waterloo, Ont., always has his eye out for an underdog story.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.