Astros veteran Justin Verlander no-hits young Blue Jays, striking out 14

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander threw his third career no-hitter Sunday as Houston defeated the hometown Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.

Verlander struck out 14 batters with one walk over 120 pitches to no-hit Toronto (55-83) for the second time in his career. He also threw a no-hitter against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 7, 2011.

Verlander (17-5) coaxed Brandon Drury to ground out to short for the first out of the bottom of ninth, then struck out Reese McGuire and got a ground out to third from Bo Bichette for the final out. His teammates mobbed him on the field at Rogers Centre when the final out was made.

Verlander struck out the side in the eighth inning and retired the last 25 batters he faced in a 79-strike performance.

No-hitters vs. Blue Jays

Sept. 1, 2019 -- Justin Verlander, Houston, 2-0

-- Justin Verlander, Houston, 2-0 May 8, 2018 , James Paxton, Seattle, 5-0

, James Paxton, Seattle, 5-0 May 7, 2011 , Justin Verlander, Detroit, 9-0

, Justin Verlander, Detroit, 9-0 May 1, 1991 , Nolan Ryan, Texas, 3-0

, Nolan Ryan, Texas, 3-0 June 29, 1990 , Dave Stewart, Oakland, 5-0

, Dave Stewart, Oakland, 5-0 May 15, 1981, Len Barker, Cleveland, 3-0-y

y-perfect game

Verlander is mobbed by his Astros teammates after throwing his third major league no-hitter and second in eight years against the Blue Jays in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Verlander's first no-hitter was on June 12, 2007 against the Milwaukee Brewers, also with Detroit. He is the third pitcher to no-hit the same team twice.

This was the fourth no-hitter this season and first since Astros pitchers Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski combined on a 9-0 no-hit win on Aug. 3.

It was the 303rd no-hitter in MLB history.

The Astros (89-49) broke a scoreless tie to give their Cy Young candidate some run support with a two-run homer from Canadian Abraham Toro in the ninth inning.

In his 10th major league game, third baseman Abraham Toro gave the Astros all the offence they needed with a two-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Alex Bregman greeted Blue Jays closer Ken Giles (2-3) with a bloop double down the right-field line over the head of Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak. He advanced to third base after Aledmys Diaz's long fly ball to centre.

This was Justin Verlander's 2nd career no-hitter at the Rogers Centre.<br><br>He is the 1st pitcher in MLB history to throw multiple no-hitters in the same opposing ballpark. <a href="https://t.co/VCkcuKb7y5">pic.twitter.com/VCkcuKb7y5</a> —@ESPNStatsInfo

2019 no-hitters

American League

July 12 — Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (3), LA Angels vs. Seattle, 13-0

— Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (3), LA Angels vs. Seattle, 13-0 Aug. 3 — Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris (7), Joe Biagini (8), Chris Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle, 9-0

— Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris (7), Joe Biagini (8), Chris Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle, 9-0 Sept. 1 — Justin Verlander, Houston vs. Toronto, 2-0

Interleague

May 7 — Mike Fiers, Oakland vs. Cincinnati, 2-0

Toro, from Longueuil, Que., then delivered the decisive blow with two out, crushing a two-run homer to left for his second this season.

After a one-out walk to Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio in the first inning, Verlander retired the next 25 batters for his first no-hit performance since he accomplished the feat with the Detroit Tigers against Toronto in 2011.

Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font, relievers Sam Gaviglio and Zack Godley combined on a three-hit effort through eight innings. Font allowed a two-out walk to Bregman in the first and a leadoff double to Diaz in the second inning in his two scoreless innings.

Gaviglio retired nine in a row in his three innings. Godley retired the first four batters he faced, but jumped into a jam in the sixth inning.

He allowed a one-out single to centre from Yordan Alvarez, who moved to second when Diaz was hit by a pitch. Alvarez reached third base, tagging up on Toro's fly ball to centre. But Alvarez was stranded after Godley rallied to get Josh Reddick to ground out to short on a nine-pitch at-bat.