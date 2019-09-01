Astros veteran Justin Verlander no-hits young Blue Jays, striking out 14
2011 AL Cy Young winner also threw the 2nd of his 3 no-no's that season vs. Toronto
Astros right-hander Justin Verlander threw his third career no-hitter Sunday as Houston defeated the hometown Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.
Verlander (17-5) coaxed Brandon Drury to ground out to short for the first out of the bottom of ninth, then struck out Reese McGuire and got a ground out to third from Bo Bichette for the final out. His teammates mobbed him on the field at Rogers Centre when the final out was made.
Verlander struck out the side in the eighth inning and retired the last 25 batters he faced in a 79-strike performance.
No-hitters vs. Blue Jays
- Sept. 1, 2019 -- Justin Verlander, Houston, 2-0
- May 8, 2018, James Paxton, Seattle, 5-0
- May 7, 2011, Justin Verlander, Detroit, 9-0
- May 1, 1991, Nolan Ryan, Texas, 3-0
- June 29, 1990, Dave Stewart, Oakland, 5-0
- May 15, 1981, Len Barker, Cleveland, 3-0-y
y-perfect game
Verlander's first no-hitter was on June 12, 2007 against the Milwaukee Brewers, also with Detroit. He is the third pitcher to no-hit the same team twice.
It was the 303rd no-hitter in MLB history.
The Astros (89-49) broke a scoreless tie to give their Cy Young candidate some run support with a two-run homer from Canadian Abraham Toro in the ninth inning.
Alex Bregman greeted Blue Jays closer Ken Giles (2-3) with a bloop double down the right-field line over the head of Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak. He advanced to third base after Aledmys Diaz's long fly ball to centre.
This was Justin Verlander's 2nd career no-hitter at the Rogers Centre.<br><br>He is the 1st pitcher in MLB history to throw multiple no-hitters in the same opposing ballpark. <a href="https://t.co/VCkcuKb7y5">pic.twitter.com/VCkcuKb7y5</a>—@ESPNStatsInfo
2019 no-hitters
American League
- July 12 — Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (3), LA Angels vs. Seattle, 13-0
- Aug. 3 — Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris (7), Joe Biagini (8), Chris Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle, 9-0
- Sept. 1 — Justin Verlander, Houston vs. Toronto, 2-0
Interleague
- May 7 — Mike Fiers, Oakland vs. Cincinnati, 2-0
After a one-out walk to Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio in the first inning, Verlander retired the next 25 batters for his first no-hit performance since he accomplished the feat with the Detroit Tigers against Toronto in 2011.
Gaviglio retired nine in a row in his three innings. Godley retired the first four batters he faced, but jumped into a jam in the sixth inning.
He allowed a one-out single to centre from Yordan Alvarez, who moved to second when Diaz was hit by a pitch. Alvarez reached third base, tagging up on Toro's fly ball to centre. But Alvarez was stranded after Godley rallied to get Josh Reddick to ground out to short on a nine-pitch at-bat.
