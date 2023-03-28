Toronto New Jays: Varsho, Bassitt, Belt among key MLB players in new places

Baseball begins again on Thursday with opening day. For some players and managers, it's also their first regular-season game with a new team.

Here is a closer look at a couple people in new places who could have a big impact this year:

OF Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays

Varsho was acquired in a December trade after he set career highs with 27 homers, 74 runs batted in and 16 steals in 151 games with Arizona last year. He was selected by the Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2017 draft and spent his first three seasons with the team.

The 26-year-old Varsho should help balance Toronto's heavily right-handed lineup, which also includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman and George Springer. He also is a versatile defensive upgrade in the outfield who can even fill in at catcher in a pinch.

1B/DH Brandon Belt, Blue Jays

The Blue Jays signed the left-handed hitter to a one-year deal worth $9.3 million US after he spent the first 12 seasons of his major league career with the San Francisco Giants.

Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 runs batted in.

Belt gives the Blue Jays a left-handed bat who will likely serve primarily as a designated hitter and a backup to slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., at first base.

SP Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays

Toronto began its off-season makeover with the December signing of the former New York Mets starting pitcher.

Bassitt is expected to contribute heavily to that special mix as the Blue Jays' presumptive third starter behind Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah.

He was 15-9 with a 3.42 earned-run average last season, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings and 167 strikeouts.

An imposing six-foot-five and 220 pounds, the 33-year-old Bassitt has a 46-34 record, 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and Mets.

1B Jose Abreu, Astros

Abreu has been one of baseball's most consistent performers since his big-league debut in 2014. He had at least 25 homers and 100 RBI in six of his first nine seasons. The three-time all-star hit .317 with 19 homers and 60 RBI during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, winning the American League MVP award.

After beginning his major league career with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu finalized a three-year, $58.5-million contract with the World Series champions in November.

The addition of Abreu, with his steady presence in the lineup and clubhouse, became even more significant when Houston second baseman Jose Altuve broke his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic.

SS Xander Bogaerts, Padres

One of the biggest surprises of free agency was Bogaerts' 11-year contract worth $280 million with San Diego in December. But his deal strengthens the Padres' star-studded lineup and the team's infield defence.

The 30-year-old Bogaerts won two World Series titles while spending his first 10 years with Boston. He hit .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBI in his final season with the Red Sox.

With Bogaerts in the fold, the Padres could have four players with shortstop experience in their starting infield -- perfect timing with baseball's new limits on defensive shifting.

SS Trea Turner, Phillies

Turner's 11-year, $300-million pact with the National League champions sure seems like an ideal match of player and team. Turner brings his speed and athleticism to a Philadelphia lineup that -- at full strength -- includes sluggers Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

Turner, a World Series winner with Washington in 2019, hit .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBI for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. He also swiped 27 bags in 2022, and the bigger bases and new limits on pickoffs could make him an even more dangerous baserunner this season as the Phillies' leadoff hitter.

Manager Pedro Grifol, White Sox

There is lots of talent on the White Sox, who have ace right-hander Dylan Cease atop their rotation and all-star shortstop Tim Anderson in their lineup. But the team flopped to an 81-81 record last year and missed the playoffs after making the previous two post-seasons.

Enter Grifol, who was hired in November after Tony La Russa stepped down late last season because of health issues. Grifol, a former minor league catcher, spent the previous 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City.

He was widely praised during spring training for his attention to detail and the pace of the team's workouts, but there is pressure to get the club turned around this year.

C Sean Murphy, Atlanta

Murphy was acquired in a three-team trade in December in Atlanta's biggest off-season move. Winners of five consecutive NL East titles, Atlanta then signed the catcher for six years and $73 million, counting on his continued development behind the plate.

The 28-year-old Murphy set career highs with a .250 batting average, 18 homers and 66 RBI in 148 games with Oakland last season. He also is known for his defence, winning a Gold Glove in 2021.

Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud should give Atlanta one of baseball's best catching tandems.