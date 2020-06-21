Blue Jays sign 2020 2nd-round pick, right-hander CJ Van Eyk

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed 2020 second-round draft choice CJ Van Eyk to a contract along with two other players selected from this year's college and high school draft.

Van Eyk, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher from Florida State University, had a record of 18-5 during his three seasons playing college baseball.

He recorded 225 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched to go with a 3.21 earned-run average and in four starts during the 2020 season, Van Eyk went 1-1 with a 1.31 ERA.

Toronto also signed pitcher Trent Palmer and outfielder Zach Britton to contracts.

Palmer was the Jays' third-round choice while Britton was selected in the fifth round.

Palmer's record at Jacksonville University was 8-5 through two seasons of play to go with a 3.85 ERA while Britton had a batting average of .280 and hit seven home runs through three seasons at the University of Louisville.

Contract terms were not disclosed.