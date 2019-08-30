Skip to Main Content
Autopsy shows Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from accidental overdose
A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.

Schuyler Dixon · The Associated Press ·
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim stand for a moment of silence before their first home game after pitcher Tyler Skaggs died. On Friday, a medical examiner revealed Skaggs passed away from an accidental overdose of alcohol and painkillers. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol.

The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.

