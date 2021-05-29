Twins' Josh Donaldson scores MLB's 2 millionth run
Former AL MVP trots home on ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz against Royals
Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the 2 millionth run in Major League Baseball history on Saturday, trotting home in the first inning on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz against Kansas City.
The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed Donaldson touched the plate for the milestone mark. The former AL MVP has scored 685 of those runs.
File this away for future baseball trivia.<a href="https://twitter.com/ncboomstick23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ncboomstick23</a> drives in <a href="https://twitter.com/BringerOfRain20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BringerOfRain20</a> for the 2 millionth run in MLB history. <a href="https://t.co/GlJLmuLLcD">https://t.co/GlJLmuLLcD</a> <a href="https://t.co/7j3scrrK6A">pic.twitter.com/7j3scrrK6A</a>—@MLB
The buildup to No. 2,000,000 certainly didn't equal the anticipation for the 1 millionth run. Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio and Stan Musial were among the stars who helped promote the chase, which also drew corporate sponsors for the countdown.
The first run ever recorded was on April 22, 1876, by Tim McGinley of the Boston Red Stockings.
MLB also hit a big number last weekend when Seattle rookie catcher Jose Godoy became the 20,000th player in MLB history.
WATCH | Go behind the scenes with Canada's Olympic climbing team:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?