Trout, Harper headline MLB All-Star Game starters

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will be in his usual spot for the All-Star Game.

Harper has been voted into the starting lineup for the July 17 game at his home park in Washington, his fourth straight year as a starter . Harper is batting just .218 this season, but he has 21 homers and 50 RBIs.

Nick Markakis and Matt Kemp will join Harper in the NL outfield. Markakis has been a key performer for the surprising Atlanta Braves, and Kemp's return to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a smashing success.

On the American League side, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts are creating a dream outfield for the junior circuit.

Trout is working on perhaps the best season of his stellar career with the Los Angeles Angels. Judge has 25 homers and 58 RBIs for the New York Yankees, and Betts is batting .342 with 22 homers for the major league-leading Boston Red Sox.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led the fan balloting with 4.8 million votes.

The rosters for the July 17 game in Washington were unveiled Sunday night.

Here are the rest of the starters:

American League

Catcher — Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays

First base — Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

Shortstop — Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Designated hitter — J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

National League

Catcher — Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First base — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second base — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third base — Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Shortstop — Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

Outfield — Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

Outfield — Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield — Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves

The reserves and pitches for the teams, as well as the final vote candidates were also named on Sunday. Blue Jays lefty J.A. Happ was the lone Toronto player selected; it will be the first All-Star appearance for the 35-year-old.

A.L. reserves: Salvador Perez, Royals; Mitch Moreland, Red Sox; Gleyber Torres, Yankees; Alex Bregman, Astros; Francisco Lindor, Indians; Michael Brantley, Indians; Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers; Mitch Haniger, Mariners; George Springer, Astros; Nelson Cruz, Mariners

A.L. pitchers: Trevor Bauer, Indians; Jose Berrios, Twins; Aroldis Chapman, Yankees; Gerrit Cole, Astros; Edwin Diaz, Mariners; J.A. Happ, Blue Jays; Joe Jimenez, Tigers; Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox; Corey Kluber, Indians; Chris Sale, Red Sox; Luis Severino, Yankees; Blake Treinen, Athletics; Justin Verlander, Astros.

N.L reserves: Buster Posey, Giants; J.T. Realmuto, Marlins; Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs; Joey Votto, Reds; Ozzie Albies, Braves; Scooter Gennett, Reds; Eugenio Suarez, Reds; Trevor Story, Rockies; Charlie Blackmon, Rockies; Lorenzo Cain, Brewers; Christian Yelich, Brewers.

N.L. pitchers: Patrick Corbin, D-backs; Jacob deGrom, Mets; Sean Doolittle, Nationals; Mike Foltynewicz, Braves; Josh Hader, Brewers; Brad Hand, Padres; Kenley Jansen, Dodgers; Jon Lester, Cubs; Miles Mikolas, Cardinals; Aaron Nola, Phillies; Max Scherzer, Nationals; Felipe Vazquez, Pirates.

A.L. final vote: Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox; Eddie Rosario, Twins; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees; Jean Segura, Mariners; Andrelton Simmons, Angels.

N.L. final vote: Jesus Aguilar, Brewers; Brandon Belt, Giants; Matt Carpenter, Cardinals; Max Muncy, Dodgers; Trea Turner, Nationals.