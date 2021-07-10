Trevor Bauer has paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association on Thursday while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed.

Police in Pasadena, Calif., and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

According to the woman's declaration attached to the request for the protection order, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.

"We continue to refute [the woman's] allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings," the pitcher's agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement. "Again, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league's investigation."

Fetterolf has said his client's interactions with the woman were wholly consensual. A hearing related to the protection order is scheduled for July 23 and Bauer's lawyers plan to refute the allegations.

Bauer agreed to a three-year contract worth $102 million US to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 earned-run average in 17 starts this season.

Kershaw receives clean MRI on left elbow

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw received a clean MRI on his sore left elbow Friday afternoon.

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's pitching elbow was found to have inflammation but no further structural damage. The three-time Cy Young Award winner will resume playing catch Saturday in preparation to slot back into the rotation following the all-star break.

"It was soreness," Roberts said. "He's never had soreness in his elbow, so we wanted to check all the boxes and make sure there's nothing else to it. Fortunately, there wasn't."

Kershaw threw four innings and allowed three runs in a rain-shortened outing against the Washington Nationals on July 3 before landing on the injured list.

The southpaw is 9-7 this season with a 3.39 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings.

He will be eligible to return from the injured list when the Dodgers return from the break to face the Colorado Rockies in Denver on July 16.