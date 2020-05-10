Skip to Main Content
Reds' Bauer arranges giveaway after ESPN leaked phone number during interview
Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer decided to have a little fun at ESPN's expense after the network accidentally revealed his phone number on national television.

ESPN leaked the phone number of Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer during a FaceTime interview on Sunday. He then asked fans to call, with rules for a contest listed in his voicemail. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bauer was interviewed via FaceTime during an ESPN2 broadcast of a Korean Baseball Organization game pitting the LG Twins against the NC Dinos early Sunday morning. During the conversation, Bauer's personal phone number mistakenly was shown above his picture for several seconds.

Bauer, 29, took to social media to provide his own spin on the situation.

Sharing a screenshot with his number appearing on the screen, Bauer offered fans a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball with the rules for the contest listed in his voicemail.

The phone number that previously was displayed during the broadcast is no longer available.

"It was an unfortunate mistake and we sincerely apologize to Trevor," ESPN said in a statement.

