Blue Jays finalize 1-year, $4M US deal with free agent Travis Shaw
The Toronto Blue Jays signed free-agent infielder Travis Shaw to a one-year, $4-million US contract on Monday and designated infielder Richard Urena for assignment.
Infielder eyes rebound after batting .157 in 86 games with Brewers in 2019
Shaw hit .157 with seven homers and 16 runs batted in over 86 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
He has a .243 career average over five big-league seasons with the Brewers and Boston Red Sox.
Urena spent most of last season at triple-A Buffalo. In 30 games with Toronto, he hit .243 and drove in four runs.
