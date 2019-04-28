Mets DFA former Blue Jays catching prospect Travis d'Arnaud

The New York Mets designated struggling catcher Travis d'Arnaud for assignment on Sunday.

Coming back from Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old veteran was batting .087 in 10 games with just two singles and two RBI in 25 plate appearances.

The Mets would be on the hook for about $2.955 million of the $3.52 million US on d'Arnaud's contract, unless they find a trade for him, otherwise he'll likely report to triple-A Syracuse.

"It's almost like everything he's doing is not working," Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters after d'Arnaud was booed by New York fans in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Saturday, d'Arnaud got thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double and allowed a passed ball.

1st-round draft pick

"They want me to play better," d'Arnaud said of the negative reaction at Citi Field. "I understand. I have to keep working."

Since making his debut with the Mets in 2013, d'Arnaud has batted .242 with 47 homers and 164 RBIs in 407 career games.

A first-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007, d'Arnaud was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2009 and then dealt to the Mets in 2012 in the same trade that landed all-star pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

D'Arnaud missed all but four games in 2018 due to Tommy John surgery and first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen brought him back on a one-year deal.

D'Arnaud has been Wilson Ramos' primary backup after New York traded Kevin Plawecki and placed Devin Mesoraco on the restricted list after he refused a demotion to triple-A.

Only starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and outfielder Juan Lagares had more continuous big league service time with the Mets than d'Arnaud, who debuted in August 2013.

New York called up Tomas Nido from triple-A Syracuse to replace d'Arnaud on the roster.