Travis d'Arnaud signs on with Dodgers as 3rd catcher
Former Blue Jays backstop had 2 hits in 23 at-bats with Mets this season
The Los Angeles Dodgers elected Sunday to carry three catchers on their roster, signing free agent Travis d'Arnaud, who was designated for assignment by the New York Mets on April 28 and released Friday.
A seven-year veteran who once was considered one of the top catching prospects in the game, d'Arnaud had just two hits in 23 at-bats this season as a backup to Wilson Ramos. The Southern California native played in just four games last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Manager Dave Roberts said d'Arnaud also might be used in the infield and outfield. He has two career games on the infield but none in the outfield.
The Dodgers were looking for another right-handed bat after A.J. Pollock went on the disabled list and needed surgery to address an infection in his right elbow.
Beaty had just three at-bats over three games since he was called up to the major leagues for the first time Tuesday. He singled in his first career at-bat at San Francisco on Tuesday and drove in his first run Saturday at San Diego as the Dodgers rallied for a 7-6 victory.
