Travis d'Arnaud signs on with Dodgers as 3rd catcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers elected Sunday to carry three catchers on their roster, signing free agent Travis d'Arnaud, who was designated for assignment by the New York Mets on April 28 and released Friday.

The right-handed hitting d'Arnaud joined his new teammates before the Dodgers' series finale Sunday at San Diego. To make room on the 25-man roster, infielder Matt Beaty was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City.

A seven-year veteran who once was considered one of the top catching prospects in the game, d'Arnaud had just two hits in 23 at-bats this season as a backup to Wilson Ramos. The Southern California native played in just four games last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

A .242 career hitter with 47 home runs and 164 runs batted in, all with the Mets, d'Arnaud joins a roster that already includes catchers Russell Martin and Austin Barnes.

Manager Dave Roberts said d'Arnaud also might be used in the infield and outfield. He has two career games on the infield but none in the outfield.

The Dodgers were looking for another right-handed bat after A.J. Pollock went on the disabled list and needed surgery to address an infection in his right elbow.

Beaty had just three at-bats over three games since he was called up to the major leagues for the first time Tuesday. He singled in his first career at-bat at San Francisco on Tuesday and drove in his first run Saturday at San Diego as the Dodgers rallied for a 7-6 victory.