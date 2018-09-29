Yankees set MLB home run mark on Gleyber Torres' blast vs. Red Sox
New York Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres homered off Boston starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the fourth inning on Saturday, claiming a Major League Baseball record with their 265th home run of the season.
Rookie shortstop belts club's 265th long ball of 2018 off Eduardo Rodriguez in 4th inning
Torres' drive to right off Boston's Eduardo Rodriguez moved New York past the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most in a single season in MLB history. It was Torres' 24th home run of the season, which sailed over the head of Blake Swihart at the bullpen wall to put the Yankees up 4-1 against the Red Sox.
New York tied the record Friday night with four homers in an 11-6 win over the Red Sox.
The Mariners set the mark with a lineup that included Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez.
