Blue Jays lean on small ball in 8th-inning rally to upend Athletics

Teoscar Hernandez hit a tie-breaking RBI single during Toronto's five-run eighth inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Athletics 9-4 on Wednesday night.

Hernandez also had an earlier run-scoring single before coming through against Lou Trivino (1-1), who was tagged for five earned runs after allowing a total of three in his first 15 appearances this year.

Ramon Laureano and Matt Chapman homered for Oakland, and Sean Murphy had two hits and two RBIs.

The A's (19-13) are still tied for the best winning percentage in the majors after beginning the season 0-6.

Laureano went deep in the first after Chris Bassitt fell behind 2-0 in the top half — but the right-hander bounced back to pitch a solid outing.

Hernandez and Randal Grichuk hit RBI singles in the first inning before Laureano connected for the fourth time in five games. He had a single and double in his following two at-bats, collecting three of the six hits allowed by Robbie Ray in six innings.

Grichuk added another run-scoring single in the decisive five-run eighth.

Bassitt struck out seven over seven innings. He allowed two runs for the fifth straight start.

Ray, who was looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time in 2021, struck out nine and walked none. Jordan Romano (3-1) followed with a perfect seventh for the win.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadriceps muscle before the game.

He had an MRI exam on his troublesome leg earlier, a change of plans from a day earlier, but the decision came after consultation with Springer and the medical staff. The injury forced Springer out Sunday.

"The main reason we did it, we just didn't see him improving fast enough so we decided to get some imaging done to determine the next steps," manager Charlie Montoyo said.

OF Jonathan Davis was recalled to replace Springer.

