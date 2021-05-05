Hitters left frustrated as Blue Jays suffer 2nd straight loss to Athletics

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Irvin (3-3) struck out a career-high nine over eight scoreless innings in his first start against the Blue Jays, walking off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 2,970 after his final inning. He struck out eight in his previous outing against the Rays and has 29 Ks over his last 25 1/3 innings.

Irvin allowed three hits and one walk, throwing 102 pitches.

Yusmeiro Petit finished the 2-hour, 18-minute game for his seventh save and first since 2017 with the Los Angeles Angels. Petit has a 10-game, 12-inning scoreless streak and hasn't allowed a run in 13 of his last 14 appearances.

The A's improved to an AL-best 19-12, second in the majors only to the Bay Area rival San Francisco Giants, and matched their season-best of seven games over .500.

Marcus Semien, the ex-A's shortstop still drawing cheers from his former home crowd, hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Oakland faced a left-handed starter for the third straight game, fifth in six and eighth in the last 11 overall, and will see another one Wednesday.

The A's chased Jays starter Anthony Kay (0-2) after four innings of first start against an AL West opponent. Kay surrendered four runs and four hits.

The Blue Jays had yet to announce their starter for Thursday's series finale.

