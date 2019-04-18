Jays fall to Twins on rainy night in Minnesota

Nelson Cruz had two hits and two RBIs for Minnesota, helping Jake Odorizzi and the Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 following a 54-minute rain delay Wednesday night.

Off to a solid start in his first season with Minnesota, the 38-year-old Cruz had an RBI single in the first inning and an RBI double in the third. After walking in the fifth, he scored on a single by Marwin Gonzalez. Cruz twice drove in Jorge Polanco, who had two hits and is batting .429.

Odorizzi (1-2) won for the first time in four starts this season, striking out six in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits, one run and one walk, but he threw 101 pitches on a chilly evening, so manager Rocco Baldelli summoned Adalberto Mejia to get the last out of the sixth with a runner on first.

Mejia and Taylor Rogers each allowed just one baserunner, setting up Blake Parker for his fourth save with a perfect ninth inning. Mejia blew Minnesota's 3-1 lead Monday night, allowing four runs in the eighth inning of the 5-3 loss.

Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton (0-2) had similar trouble in the first, allowing four of the first five Twins to reach base before settling in and lasting until recording the first two outs in the fifth. Thornton gave up six hits, four runs and three walks while striking out three.

Justin Smoak had an RBI single for the Blue Jays, putting him on base in 14 of the 15 games he's played in this year.

The attendance was announced at 11,465, the lowest figure in Target Field's 10-year history, though the actual presence of people was far less than that. The four smallest crowds have come in the last four games.

This was the 44th game delayed by weather since the ballpark opened in 2010. There have been 24 postponed games, one suspended game continued the following day and one shortened game.