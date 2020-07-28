Blue Jays use 4 solo homers to power past Nationals in series opener

Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto's four solo homers off Anibal Sanchez to account for all the Blue Jays' scoring in a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays, who were without two key players. Closer Ken Giles went on the injured list Monday, and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup about 15 minutes before the first pitch with a tight left hamstring.

Manager Charlie Montoyo's team already had to deal with the inconvenience of not being allowed to host any 2020 games in Toronto. Indeed, the Blue Jays' first two "home" games of this pandemic-altered season will be played in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday while they wait for Buffalo's minor league park to be prepped for them.

Toronto improved to 2-2 and dropped the World Series champions to 1-3 by going deep — over and over again.

Washington kept getting hits, 11 in all, against Toronto starter Trent Thornton and six relievers. But other than Kurt Suzuki's double that scored Eric Thames from first base in the fourth, Thornton's last inning, the Nationals could not come through.

They hit into four double plays. Three times, they stranded a man on third. They left a total of 10 runners on base.

Ryan Borucki (1-0) got four outs to earn the win, and Anthony Bass — filling in for Giles — got his first save of the year.

WATCH | MLB returns amid unusual circumstances:

Major League Baseball is back without fans in the stands, but while the return of baseball may be a comforting distraction for a country almost completely overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, politics now permeate every aspect of the game in the U.S. 2:07

Moved up to the top of the order in place of Bichette, Hernandez drove the second pitch of the evening from Sanchez (0-1) to right-centre for the third leadoff homer of this career.

Hernandez hit the ball to the same part of the park to open the fifth inning, too, for the seventh multi-homer game of his career.

Tellez and Jansen homered in the fourth. Like Hernandez, they didn't have a home run this season until Monday.

Up next, former Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark returns as a visiting player for the first time, starting for Toronto on Tuesday.

"I know the mound like the back of my hand," the right-hander said. "I'll be ready to go."

He will go up against RHP Austin Voth. Roark played his first six big league seasons for the Nationals before getting traded in December 2018; he was with Cincinnati and Oakland last season.