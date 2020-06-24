Skip to Main Content
Several Blue Jays players, staff reportedly test positive for COVID-19
MLB

Several Blue Jays players, staff reportedly test positive for COVID-19

The organization shut down its spring training complex last Friday in Dunedin, Fla., after a player presented symptoms consistent with the virus.

Club shut down spring training complex in Florida after player showed symptoms

The Canadian Press ·
Less than a week after the Toronto Blue Jays shut down spring training facilities in Dunedin, Fla., after a player presented COVID-19 symptoms, several members of the organization have reportedly tested positive for the virus. (Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press)

Several players and staff members on the Toronto Blue Jays have tested positive for COVID-19, a source has told The Canadian Press.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not officially announced the positive cases.

Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, who works for the company that owns the Blue Jays, first reported the outbreak on Wednesday.

The developments come a week before the start of training camp ahead of a recently approved 60-game regular season.

The Blue Jays shut down their spring training complex last Friday in Dunedin, Fla., after a player presented symptoms consistent with the virus.

The team has said personnel at their camp underwent testing per protocols established by its medical team and Major League Baseball.

It remains unclear where the Blue Jays plan to hold their training camp and play home games this summer.

More to come.

WATCH | MLB implements 60-game schedule: 

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878. 1:39

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.