Blue Jays agree to terms on 2-year deal with starting pitcher Tanner Roark: reports
MLB

Right-hander Tanner Roark and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

33-year-old righty posted a 10-10 record with 4.35 earned run average last season

Ronald Blum · The Associated Press ·
Pitcher Tanner Roark, who ended last season with the Oakland Athletics, reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 31 starts this year for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline.

He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons. He spent six seasons with Washington, then was dealt to Cincinnati last December.

Toronto was 67-95 last season and last month acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee to join a rotation that includes right-hander Matt Shoemaker, whose 2019 season was cut short after five starts because of a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA when he got hurt.

