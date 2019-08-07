Rays erase 6-run deficit to defeat Jays on wild pitch walk-off in extras

Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night and the Tampa Bay Rays came back from a six-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6.

Kiermaier led off the 10th by stretching a hit into a double off Buddy Bosher (0-2), and scored the game-ending run after a walk and Willy Adames' bunt. First baseman Brandon Drury fielded the bunt and threw to third in an unsuccessful attempt to force Kiermaier. After two strikeouts, Bosher's pitch to Austin Meadows bounced through catcher Danny Jansen and Kiermaier scored.

Diego Castillo (2-6) got the win after one inning of relief.

Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Meadows hit two-run homers off Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton in the fourth inning, quickly erasing a six-run Toronto lead.

Meadows' homer was his 19th of the season, and his third homer and sixth hit in seven career at-bats against Thornton.

It was the third time in the last four Blue Jays-Rays meetings in which a team came back from a deficit of six or more runs to win.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trent Thornton allowed six run on eight hits through three-and-two-third innings. (Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

The Blue Jays came back from 9-2 down to beat the Rays 10-9 in 12 innings on July 27. The Rays came back to win 10-9 the following day after trailing 8-1.

The Blue Jays led 6-0 on Tuesday after Drury's three-run homer off Rays opener Andrew Kittredge in the second, Cavan Biggio's solo homer off reliever Ryan Yarbrough in the third, and two additional runs aided by errors in the fourth. Drury's homer was his 13th and Biggio hit his 10th.

Kittredge pitched two innings, getting all six of his outs on strikeouts, including the first five batters he faced.

Thornton gave up six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.