Rays spoil Blue Jays' Anthony Kay's major league debut
Tampa beats Toronto 5-3, sending the Jays to a 6th straight loss
Travis d'Arnaud and Daniel Robertson drove in runs with two outs in the eighth inning, helping the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Nick Anderson (5-4) got the win and Oliver Drake struck out three straight for his second save in three tries.
The Rays won for the ninth time in 10 games as they battle Oakland and Cleveland for one of the two American League wild-card spots.
The Blue Jays lost their six straight despite a strong outing by Anthony Kay in his major league debut.
Consecutive singles by Avisail Garcia, Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows produced Tampa Bay's first run off Kay in the fourth inning, and the rookie walked in another run. But Kay struck out Kiermaier and Mike Zunino with the bases loaded, thwarting a possible big inning by the Rays.
The 24-year-old left-hander, acquired from the New York Mets in the Marcus Stroman trade of July 28, gave up four hits and three walks while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings.
Rays starter Charlie Morton was dominant until the sixth, when he gave up four hits and a walk. Bases-loaded singles by Reese McGuire and Jonathan Davis drove in two runs, and Billy McKinney drove in a third with a 400-foot fly ball, giving Toronto a 3-2 lead before Morton finished his outing with his 10th strikeout.
Morton went six innings, reaching a career high of 176 1/3 innings in his 30th start. He gave up three runs on five hits and three walks.
