Ryu rocked as Blue Jays swept out of AL wild-card series by Rays
Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up seven runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Wednesday, eliminating Toronto from the Major League Baseball playoffs.
Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up seven runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Wednesday, eliminating Toronto from the Major League Baseball playoffs.
