Hernandez, Jansen homer to help Blue Jays down Rays, end 5-game skid
Espinal, Gurriel Jr. add singles in decisive 4-run 8th inning
Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid.
Both homers came off Ryan Thompson (1-2), who also gave up singles to Santiago Espinal and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the decisive four-run inning.
Tim Mayza (2-0) got the win in relief after striking out two of his three batters in the seventh.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the first inning off Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, and scored on Espinal's sacrifice fly.
Yandy Diaz led off the Rays first with an opposite-field home run off left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu, his third of the season.
Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena had two hits each for Tampa Bay. Margot stretched his career-high hitting streak to 11 games, during which he is hitting .486.
Ryu, pitching for the first time since April 16 due to an inflamed left forearm, gave up one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out three.
